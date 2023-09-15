Nagaland House passes resolution against implementation of amended forest Act in state

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 14: The Nagaland Legislative Assembly passed a

11-point resolution on the Forest (Conservation) Amendment

Act 2023, saying the Act would only be applicable to the state

subject to the constitutional guarantees provided in Article

371(A) of the Constitution of India.

Environment, forest and climate change minister CL John

moved the resolution on the floor of the House on the last day

of the second session of the 14 th assembly in Kohima on

Thursday.

The House was of the view that the term ‘land and its

resources’ mentioned in Article 371(A) include forest lands and

its resources and that the application of Section 1(A)(2) of the

amended Act to Nagaland would jeopardise the existing rights

of tribal communities on their forest lands and its resources.

It resolved that the government of India must assure that

provisions contained in Section 1(A)(2) of the Forest

(Conservation) Amendment Act 2023 shall not be used to the

detriment of the state and its people.

It was also resolved to explore various options including the

state enacting its own Act for the purpose of having its own

compensatory mechanism wherein any diversion of even

private or community-owned forest land for non-forestry

purposes and damage to the environment is suitably

compensated by the user agency, in addition to availing of

benefits of the existing schemes of the central government in

this regard.

According to the resolution, the amended Act had inserted a

new Section, Section 1(A)(2), which exempted from the

operation of the principal Act such forest lands situated within

a distance of 100 km along international borders, Line of

Control or Actual Line of Control, as the case may be, proposed

to be used for construction of strategic linear project of

national importance and concerning national security.

The exempted area of 100 km from international borders will

cover most parts of Nagaland where the ownership of most of

the forest lands vests with tribal communities, it said.

The resolution added that a consultative meeting with various

stakeholders on the Act was held on September 1, 2023, where

the representatives of the various Naga tribal

hohos/organisations expressed their strong objection to the

application of Section 1(A)(2) of Act in Nagaland on the ground

that it is likely to infringe on traditional ownership and usage of

forest lands and its resources in the state of Nagaland.