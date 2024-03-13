Nagaland launches official websites for 5 new dists

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 12: The Nagaland government launched the official websites of five new districts of the state at the chief secretary’s office chamber in Kohima on Tuesday.

The websites will provide informational service on various aspects of the newly created districts of Noklak, Shamator, Tseminyu, Chumoukedima and Niuland including history, administrative setup, geography, demographics, economy, tourism, statistical data, and schemes offered by the government. The websites comprise of ‘citizen services’ and ‘public utilities’ sections, which contain information on applying for government services. The websites are responsive and easily accessible through smart phones, tablets and desktop PC.

Chief secretary J Alam launched the official websites in the presence of the deputy director general of the National Informatics Centre, New Delhi and state coordinator for NIC Nagaland state centre, Naveen Kumar.

After the creation of the five new districts in Nagaland, the NIC initiated the development of the websites with the initiative of the district administration concerned. Using S3WaaS, a cloud service secure, scalable and sugamya (accessible) framework, the websites were developed, security audited, and deployed on the production server which are accessible in the public domain.

The S3WaaS framework is compliant with mandatory guidelines from the compliance matrix of GIGW (Guidelines for Indian Government Websites), which is built upon a cutting-edge open source technology stack.

The websites are now available in the public domain and one can easily access information on the districts using the links Noklak.nic.in, Tseminyu.nic.in, Chumoukedima.nic.in, Niuland.nic.in and Shamator.nic.in.