Noklak youth creates environment-friendly woodstove for cooking

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 23: A village youth of Noklak district in Nagaland

has created an environment-friendly woodstove that can be

used for cooking and various other purposes.

Besides the woodstove created under the brand name ‘Made in

Noklak Woodstove’, Tumong of Noklak village had also created

an electric bike and dryer machines in recent years.

Tumong, in his 20s, won the runner-up prize in the Nagaland

Start-Up Green Innovation Challenge held at Dimapur YouthNet

office on August 16, 2023.

Noklak deputy commissioner Arikumba launched the ‘Made in

Noklak Woodstove’ at White Hall in Noklak village on August

22. The Thang Students’ Union promoted the ‘Made in Noklak

Woodstove’ initiative and organised the launching programme.

The DC commended Tumong for his strong determination to

create an environment-friendly woodstove. He advised Tumong

to consider obtaining patent rights for his innovative invention

with guidance from the relevant department.

Calling him an asset for Noklak district, Arikumba expressed

hope that Tumong’s innovative ideas would benefit the district

as a whole. The DC urged him to maintain the same zeal and

interest for his innovative ideas in the future.

He assured that the district administration would provide all

possible assistance Tumong in the future.

During the launching programme, Tumong explained the

various uses of the woodstove, including cooking. He said the

woodstove will be made available in the market in the state.

Tumong expressed his gratitude to all who had assisted him in

the process of creating the woodstove. He specifically thanked

former Nokla DC Noklak Reny Wilfred, former SP Dr Pritpal Kaur

and the industries and commerce department who had

contributed to making his dream a reality.