Noklak youth creates environment-friendly woodstove for cooking

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Aug 23: A village youth of Noklak district in Nagaland
has created an environment-friendly woodstove that can be
used for cooking and various other purposes.
Besides the woodstove created under the brand name ‘Made in
Noklak Woodstove’, Tumong of Noklak village had also created
an electric bike and dryer machines in recent years.
Tumong, in his 20s, won the runner-up prize in the Nagaland
Start-Up Green Innovation Challenge held at Dimapur YouthNet
office on August 16, 2023.
Noklak deputy commissioner Arikumba launched the ‘Made in
Noklak Woodstove’ at White Hall in Noklak village on August
22. The Thang Students’ Union promoted the ‘Made in Noklak
Woodstove’ initiative and organised the launching programme.
The DC commended Tumong for his strong determination to
create an environment-friendly woodstove. He advised Tumong
to consider obtaining patent rights for his innovative invention
with guidance from the relevant department.
Calling him an asset for Noklak district, Arikumba expressed
hope that Tumong’s innovative ideas would benefit the district
as a whole. The DC urged him to maintain the same zeal and
interest for his innovative ideas in the future.
He assured that the district administration would provide all
possible assistance Tumong in the future.
During the launching programme, Tumong explained the
various uses of the woodstove, including cooking. He said the
woodstove will be made available in the market in the state.
Tumong expressed his gratitude to all who had assisted him in
the process of creating the woodstove. He specifically thanked
former Nokla DC Noklak Reny Wilfred, former SP Dr Pritpal Kaur
and the industries and commerce department who had
contributed to making his dream a reality.