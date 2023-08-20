Nagaland likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in coming week

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 19: Nagaland is likely to experience cloudy weather with moderate to very heavy rainfall activity in the coming week, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said in its weather update on Saturday.

The NSDMA predicted that the state is expected to witness varying weather conditions over the upcoming week and a significant increase in weather activity, featuring frequent rainy spells, starting from August 20.

The update said thundershowers, accompanied by heavy rains and cloudy conditions, are forecasted for the districts Kohima, Phek, Wokha, Zunheboto, Mokokchung, Mon, Kiphire, Tuensang, and Shamator from August 19 to August 24. During this period, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state are expected to range between 14°C and 34°C.

The NSDMA advised the public to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents during this weather event. Additionally, the NSDMA directed all district disaster management authorities and relevant line departments to remain on high alert to safeguard lives and properties throughout the monsoon season.