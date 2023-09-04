Nagaland opposing UCC, FCA a welcome step: RPP

DIMAPUR, Sept 3: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) said on
Sunday that the decision of the Nagaland state government
to oppose/repudiate UCC and FCA in a special session of the
Nagaland Legislative Assembly is most welcome.
The Nagaland based political party also said almost every
political party, civil society organisation and the church had
opposed either FCA or the UCC, and the NDPP-BJP coalition
has done the right thing in opposing these two contentious
matters without any reservation.
On the two contentious issues, the RPP said almost every
Naga had opposed the FCA and the UCC, “and the unity of
purpose shown gives rise to the hope that despite our
differences Naga people can live together without being
divisive and destructive”.
The RPP then congratulated all the “tribal hohos” and the
churches for voicing their opinion on the two issues at hand.
In the meantime, the state government is further advised to
take the opinion of all the political parties in the state when it
comes to prominent issues involving the state as a whole.
“While differences certainly exists on matters of principle
and governance, every political party in the state is working
for the welfare of the people, and the RPP is no exception,” it
added. (NNN)
