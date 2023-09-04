Nagaland opposing UCC, FCA a welcome step: RPP

DIMAPUR, Sept 3: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) said on

Sunday that the decision of the Nagaland state government

to oppose/repudiate UCC and FCA in a special session of the

Nagaland Legislative Assembly is most welcome.

The Nagaland based political party also said almost every

political party, civil society organisation and the church had

opposed either FCA or the UCC, and the NDPP-BJP coalition

has done the right thing in opposing these two contentious

matters without any reservation.

On the two contentious issues, the RPP said almost every

Naga had opposed the FCA and the UCC, “and the unity of

purpose shown gives rise to the hope that despite our

differences Naga people can live together without being

divisive and destructive”.

The RPP then congratulated all the “tribal hohos” and the

churches for voicing their opinion on the two issues at hand.

In the meantime, the state government is further advised to

take the opinion of all the political parties in the state when it

comes to prominent issues involving the state as a whole.

“While differences certainly exists on matters of principle

and governance, every political party in the state is working

for the welfare of the people, and the RPP is no exception,” it

added. (NNN)