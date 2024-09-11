Nagaland SDCA cancels, suspends licenses of 9 pharmacies

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 10: The State Drugs Control Authority (SDCA), under the Nagaland health and family welfare department, cancelled licenses of five pharmacies and suspended licenses of four pharmacies in the state for illegal sale of restricted drugs.

- Advertisement -

The SDCA, in a release, on Tuesday said the licenses of two pharmacies in Dimapur and one each in Akuluto under Zunheboto district, Niuland and Tsumang B in Wokha have been cancelled. The license of one pharmacy in Dilong ward under Mokokchung, two licenses of pharmacies in New Jalukie under Peren district and a pharmacy in Mhainamtsi, also in Peren, have been suspended.

The SDCA said it is fully committed to fighting the social menace of drug abuse in the state in consonance with the state government’s declaration on war against drugs.

It launched a comprehensive state-wise inspection campaign to address the growing concern about the sale of illegal drugs such as codeine-based syrup and psychotropic substances and the widespread misuse/abuse of these pharmaceutical products by youngsters.

The department said it restricted the sale of certain categories of commonly abused narcotic drugs and psychotropic pharmaceutical products through a notification issued by the state government in the interest of the public though there is no legal sanction or provisions under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940 and Rules.

- Advertisement -

The SDCA said it is strictly enforcing the notification and provisions of the Act and is leaving no stone unturned in dealing with licensed medicine dealers indulging in the illegal sale of restricted drugs.

Warning the licensed dealers to desist from such illegal practices, the SDCA reaffirmed that no licensee will be spared for the illegal sale of drugs.

The SDCA acknowledged the state police for their concerted cooperation and coordination rendered in providing security and intelligence inputs on the illegal sale of restricted drugs.