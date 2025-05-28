25.7 C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Nagaland power dept rolls out smart prepaid metering

Nagaland has been allocated a target of 32.8 MW of residential rooftop solar capacity

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 27: The Nagaland power department has rolled out smart prepaid metering and loss reduction measures across the state as part of the ongoing power reforms initiative under the Government of India’s revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS).

Elaborating on the power reforms at the Dimapur District Planning and Development Board (DPDB) meeting at the DC’s conference hall on Monday, executive engineer (power), Dimapur, Er. Lhuvoyi said the RDSS aims to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses to 12–15% by March 2026 and bridge the gap between the average cost of supply and average revenue realised.

He said under the state action plan for smart consumer interface, 18,000 smart meters had been sanctioned for Kohima, Dimapur and Chümoukedima.

Lhuvoyi said smart prepaid meters are expected to yield several benefits, including energy conservation, reduced outages, flexible tariff options, better financial planning for consumers, and easy online recharge, ultimately contributing to improved service delivery and economic growth.

The department also highlighted the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024, which promotes rooftop solar installations in residential areas.

Lhuvoyi said Nagaland has been allocated a target of 32.8 MW of residential rooftop solar capacity, with 8.337 MW earmarked for Dimapur alone.

The department urged all stakeholders to support the implementation of these initiatives to ensure a reliable and sustainable power infrastructure for the state.

During the meeting, Nagaland adviser to youth employment & skill development and excise Moatoshi Longkumer officially took charge as the new chairman of the Dimapur DPDB.

In his inaugural address, Longkumer urged all officers to work in unity to transform Dimapur into a model district.

“Let us work hand in hand so that other districts envy Dimapur,” he stated, emphasising the need for collective commitment and efficient execution of developmental initiatives.

