31 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 14, 2024
type here...

Nagaland ranked among 3 worst performing states in SDG index

India’s overall SDG score increased to 71 in 2023-24, compared to 66 in 2020-21

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 13: Nagaland topped Goal 5 (Gender Equality) with a score of 74 but was ranked among the three worst-performing states, along with Bihar and Jharkhand, in NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index 2023-24 released on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Uttarakhand and Kerala have emerged as joint top performing states with a score of 79, followed by Tamil Nadu (78) and Goa (77).  Bihar (57), Jharkhand (62) and Nagaland (63) were the worst performing states.

Among the union territories, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Delhi were the top five performers.

SDG India Index 2023-24 was released by NITI Aayog vice chairperson Suman Bery.

India’s overall SDG score increased to 71 in 2023-24, compared to 66 in 2020-21, supported by significant progress on eliminating poverty, providing decent work, economic growth, climate action and life on land, according to the NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index 2023-24,.

- Advertisement -

The index shows that out of the 16 goals, India’s overall score is below 50 only on the ‘Goal 5’ (gender equality). According to the report, all states have shown an improvement in overall score. Scores for states ranged from 57 to 79 in 2023-24, significant improvement from 66 in 2020-21 and 57 in 2018 (baseline report).

Between 2018 and 2023-24, Uttar Pradesh was the fastest moving state as it increased its score by 25, followed by Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Sikkim. The fourth edition of SDG India Index measured and tracked national progress of all states and UTs on 113 indicators.

The SDGs, constituted through an unprecedented consultative process, have 17 goals and 169 related targets to be achieved by 2030.

2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
10 Best Destinations To Visit In July
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

14 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays Explore These Iconic South Indian Desserts 10 Best Destinations To Visit In July 7 Health Benefits Of Jackfruit