29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
type here...

‘Performer’ status for Nagaland in SDG index, says state govt

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, July 16: The Nagaland government said the state is ranked 25th, along with Meghalaya, among all states in the SDG India Index 2023-24 and comes under ‘performer’ status.

In a statement on Tuesday, it said the state’s overall composite score has improved from 61 in 2020-21 to 63 in 2023-24.

The SDG India Index for 2023-24 released by the Niti Aayog on July 9 ranked Nagaland, along with Bihar and Jharkhand, among the worst-performing states.

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee slammed the state government for the state’s low ranking in the SDG index, saying it validated the allegations of corruption and governance failures under the NDPP-BJP coalition government in the state.

- Advertisement -

The state government said the SDG index uses 113 indicators mapped across 16 SDG goals to measure the progress of SDGs among 36 states and UTs of India. It added that the state ranks first in SDG 5 (Gender Equality) in the index and is frontrunner in six goals, performer in seven goals and aspirant in two goals.

The statement said the state has been working consistently on improving monitoring process and tracking of SDG indicators, capacity building in data systems and strengthening internal review mechanisms within the state.

“This endeavour is made challenging by the heavy reliance of Niti Aayog on secondary data in this report with no consultation mechanism with the state government,” it said.

The state government said as is accepted widely, some secondary data sources like sample surveys and reports suffer from data limitations resulting in flawed outcomes and may not be reflective of the state’s true position.

- Advertisement -

These matters are being taken up by the state government with the Niti Aayog emphasising the need for more rigour in this important process of SDG monitoring, the statement added.

9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Two judges from Manipur appointed to Supreme Court

The Hills Times -
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes A Chai Lover’s Dream Vacation: Explore India’s Best Tea Plantation Homestays