Nagaland records 43.53 per cent voters turnout till 1pm

KOHIMA, April 19: Around 43.53 per cent of the 13.25 lakh voters in Nagaland have exercised their franchise for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the seat till 1 pm on Friday, officials said.

The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm, they said.

The polling was underway amid a call given by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) to people in six districts of the region to abstain from voting over the demand for a separate state.

Officials said that people in the six districts, which have over 4 lakh voters spread over 738 polling stations, have remained indoors in solidarity with the ENPO.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland Awa Loring said election officials are stationed in the 738 polling stations in the six districts of the region.

Sources said there was no voter turnout till 1 pm in the six districts.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan exercised his franchise at Model Polling Station, TT Stadium in Officers’ Hill here while Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio cast his vote in his native village of Touphema in the Northern Angami-II assembly constituency of Kohima district.

Three candidates – Congress’ S Supongmeren Jamir, ruling NDPP candidate Chumben Murry and Independent Hayithung Tungoe Lotha are in the fray for the lone Lok Sabha seat. (PTI)