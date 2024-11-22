Nagaland school education directorate asks employees to undergo verification

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 21: Nagaland’s Directorate of School Education (DoSE) gave a final call to the employees under it, including newly recruited employees post October 2023, who have not undergone the employee verification and authentication drive to do the same.

In a notification on Thursday, the directorate asked the employees to report at its office in Kohima from November 25 to November28 for the verification process, failing which they will be liable to disciplinary action.

The notification said the Nagaland Education Project–The Lighthouse (NECTAR), under the DoSE, undertook the employee verification and authentication drive for the teachers’ attendance monitoring system from May to August 2023 across the state and a follow-up drive for absentees from October 19 to October 26, 2023, to improve the school management system.

However, some employees are yet to undergo the verification and authentication exercise, it said.

Further, the directorate asked all the untrained Hindi teachers/general Hindi teachers who previously submitted their documents via email and were verified to report at its office to capture their master selfie. The employees who missed the verification drive due to sanctioned medical/earned leaves have also been also directed to report for the authentication.

The employee data verification and authentication form, which can be downloaded from www.nagalandeduproject.com or collected from the respective school heads, should be duly filled and verified by the head of school, Educational Block Resource Centre coordinator, district education officer/sub-divisional education officer and countersigned by the area administrative officer and brought for the authentication along with the documents (both original and photocopy) such as Aadhar card, ID card issued by Samagra Shiksha, appointment letter, all transfer/posting order, regularisation order, latest extension order and service book page with bio-data details.