24 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 22, 2024
type here...

Nayanthara expresses gratitude to SRK, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan for providing NOCs for documentary

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Nov 21: South cinema star Nayanthara has thanked producers Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and others for providing NOCs to use footage from the films they produced in her Netflix documentary.

In a statement, posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday night, the actor listed out all the producers who gave her No Objection Certificates (NOCs) without any “hesitation or delay” for the documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale”, currently streaming on Netflix. The post comes days after Nayanthara slammed actor Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 Tamil movie “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan”, which he had produced. She also criticised him for sending a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore in damages for the inclusion of a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film.

- Advertisement -

“Every film I have worked on, holds immense significance in my life, as my journey in cinema is filled with countless joyful moments. Among these, many films are especially close to my heart, and I wished to include those memories and scenes in our documentary.  “When I approached the following producers to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs), they granted them without hesitation or delay. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of them,” Nayanthara said in her latest statement. From Bollywood, she thanked superstar Shah Rukh and his producer-wife Gauri Khan.

Related Posts:

The actor had played the leading lady in the 2023 blockbuster “Jawan” that was produced by the couple’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Nayanthara also thanked Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who owns the banner Red Giant Movies, as well as Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and the team at AGS Entertainment — S. Aghoram, S. Ganesh, and S. Suresh. Prominent names from the Tamil Nadu film industry, including K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and filmmaker AR Murugadoss of AR Murugadoss productions, also feature in the list.

Nayanthara expressed her gratitude to Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan from the Telugu industry. (PTI)

7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December