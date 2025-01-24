Nagaland schools asked to constitute children’s clubs to prevent substance abuse

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 23: Nagaland school education department on Thursday directed all middle, high and higher secondary schools, both government and private, in the state to constitute ‘prahari clubs’ (exclusive children’s clubs on awareness on bad effects of drugs and substance abuse in human life) to strengthen efforts on prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children.

The schools have been asked to set up the clubs as per the guidelines given under Section 6 of the joint action plan on prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking developed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Narcotics Control Bureau, Government of India.

The department, in a notification, said the clubs may be constituted with a total of 20-25 students selected from Classes 6 to 12 under the supervision and guidance of a responsible teacher in charge, who is a person of integrity.

The clubs will be given the responsibility of carrying out two suitable activities in a year, and their awareness activities may be integrated into the existing programmes of the ministry of education and the ministry of health and family welfare.

Apart from awareness generation, the areas of focus of the clubs will be to sensitise their members to be vigilant on children taking drugs and substances or if they are being used for trafficking drugs and substances. They are also to be vigilant of any activities or suspected activities of use and sale of drugs and substances in and around the school premises.

Further, members of the clubs will share any information they get regarding activities or suspected activities related to drugs/substance abuse with the teacher in charge, who will share it with the school head for appropriate action.

The department asked the school heads to download a copy of the joint action plan on prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking from its educational services portal https://dosenl.in for ready reference and further necessary action.