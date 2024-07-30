28 C
Nagaland schools observe Education Week

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 29: Schools all over Nagaland celebrated Skilling and Digital Initiatives Day on Day 5 of Shiksha Saptah (Education Week) to commemorate four years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Various activities around skill-based learning and digital initiatives in both government and private schools marked the day.

The event aimed to raise awareness among students about various skilling options and encourage them to explore career paths beyond traditional academics and the various digital tools which can be incorporated to make the learning experience wholesome for students with a holistic approach.

An official event took place at Thinuovicha Memorial Government Higher Secondary School in Kohima district, showcasing a range of practical activities undertaken by students. These activities included raised-bed preparation and made soilless nurseries in seedling tray, which involved students learning about soil management and planting techniques, electrical wiring, where they gained hands-on experience in basic electrical installations, king chilli pickle preparation, offering insights into food preservation methods and paper bag-making, focusing on sustainable practices.

This event highlighted the students’ engagement in vocational skills and practical learning, reflecting the school’s commitment to integrating skill-based education into their curriculum.

Mission director, Samagra Shiksha, Temsunaro Aier, along with other state officials, visited the school and interacted with the students. She also encouraged the students to be serious in their hands-on skills to make them industry ready.

She further exhorted the teachers and students to utilise the digital facilities provided to enhance and supplement their classroom learning.

In addition to the hands-on skilling activities, students also participated in various digital initiatives that showcase the benefits of digital education.

