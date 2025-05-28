Nagaland seeks legal infrastructure support from Centre

KOHIMA, May 27: Nagaland has sought enhanced legal infrastructure support from the Centre. In this regard, Principal Secretary for Law & Justice, Government of Nagaland, Y Kikheto Sema met with Union Minister for Law & Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, at his office in Shastri Bhavan, New Delhi recently. The meeting was held in continuation of the commitments made by the Union Minister during his visits to Nagaland on October 22, 2024, and April 12, 2025, an official statement said today.

During the discussion, Kikheto Sema urged the Union Minister to enhance the quota of Notary Publics in the state from the existing 200 to 400 under Rule 8(4A) of the Notaries Rules, 1956, the statement also said. He highlighted that while the original quota of 200 was allotted during statehood in 1963, when Nagaland had just 3 districts and a population of 3.7 lakhs, the state now comprises of 20 districts with an estimated population of 22.58 lakhs, creating a substantial demand for notarial services. In response, Union Minister Meghwal, along with Additional Secretary (Legal Affairs), Ashutosh Mishra, assured that the proposal would be duly considered and the necessary amendment to the Rules could be expected within two months, the statement added.

Sema also drew attention to the long-pending High Court building project in Nagaland, noting that the state may be the only one yet to receive central funding for such a project. Despite financial constraints, the state government has already invested Rs 242 crore, but an additional Rs 299 crore is needed to complete the construction, the statement also said. The Union Minister informed that the matter has been taken up with the Ministry of Finance and expressed hope for its consideration in the current financial year.

Furthermore, Sema requested central funding support for the construction of new district courts at Niuland, Tseminyu, and Shamator, where land acquisition has recently been approved by the State Government. He also sought early release of funds for the ongoing construction of district courts at Mon and Noklak, and for various other district-level projects.

Union Minister Meghwal, along with Joint Secretary (Justice) Gaurav Masaldan, assured that these requests would be considered, subject to the completion of requisite procedures and compliance with the SNA-SPARSH system, which has been recently introduced by the Government of India for the release of Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) funds, the statement added. (NNN)