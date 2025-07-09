Nagaland signs key MoUs with Japan prefectures to strengthen bilateral ties

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 8: A high-level Nagaland delegation, led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio, signed key agreements with Japanese prefectures at the Embassy of India in Tokyo for strategic partnerships.

Rio, accompanied by Abu Metha, adviser to the Chief Minister and chairman of the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and Hekani Jakhalu, adviser, industries & commerce, arrived in Tokyo on July 5.

During its visit to Japan, the Nagaland team signed an MoU with Kochi Prefecture, focusing on human resource exchange, employment opportunities for Naga youth in Japan, capacity building, and agri-technology transfer, an official release said on Tuesday.

An MoU was signed with ARMS Incorporation for enhancing cooperation in human resource development and sports.

The IDAN and ARMS Incorporation signed an agreement to facilitate long-term collaborations and engagement with local stakeholders in Nagaland.

During their deliberations, the Sasakawa Peace Foundation and the Nagaland delegation reviewed ongoing collaborations and explored future student and youth leadership exchanges.

The Japan-India Friendship Association (Nagano Prefecture) expressed interest in agriculture sector cooperation and workforce exchange.

Representatives from Nomura Securities Co. Ltd also expressed readiness to explore investment avenues in Nagaland.

Additional Letters of Intent were exchanged in the areas of sports, establishment of an engineering college, student and policy-level exchanges, peace-building, and other multi-sectoral initiatives.

Officials from the Embassy of India in Tokyo were present during the signing of the agreements.

Speaking during the series engagements in Tokyo, Rio emphasised the unique affinity between the people of Nagaland and Japan.

“Our shared history and experiences have laid the foundation for a special bond. Today, we are not only remembering the past, we are collaborating to shape a peaceful and progressive future for our youth and future generations,” he said.

Rio expressed his gratitude to the Embassy of India in Tokyo, commending Ambassador Sibi George and his team for their proactive role in facilitating meaningful connections between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.