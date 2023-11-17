Nagaland to strictly enforce ‘no work, no pay’ policy

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 16: Nagaland chief secretary J Alam stated
that the state government would strictly enforce “no work, no
pay” policy.
He laid stress on importance of regular attendance of officers
and staff in the secretariat and directorates.
According to an official bulletin, the chief secretary, who
chaired a meeting of administrative heads of departments
(AHoDs) and heads of departments (HoDs) at the secretariat
Conference Hall, Kohima recently, urged AHoDs and HoDs to
strictly monitor attendance in secretariat departments in the
coming days.
The chief secretary also instructed HoDs of all departments to
provide clear instructions to district officers to be present and
maintain close coordination with district administration for
proper implementation of various schemes and programmes.
Special instructions were given to district officers to give equal
attention to all districts in case of holding charge of more than
one district. It was also decided that a new system of APARs
would be introduced whereby deputy commissioners of
respective districts would assess the performance of the officer
holding charge of more than one district.
On the implementation of e-office, the chief secretary
acknowledged that the e-office system was being launched on
pilot basis in four departments. However, he said that gradually
the system would be implemented in other departments also.
At the meeting, the IT department made a presentation about
the new online platform available at services.nagaland@gov.in
for hosting government services in an online mode.
The chief secretary encouraged the departments providing
public services to make full use of the platform as it was the
future.
Alam also commended departments for proactively working
with IT&C departments to update their websites. The IT&C
department presented a PowerPoint on the status of the
updating of departmental websites. It was noted that almost all
the 75 departmental websites were being regularly updated.
The meeting also covered various agendas, including
preparations for Statehood Day, preparations for Hornbill
Festival 2023, the facility of temporary PIMS granted to ease
hardship for various government employees in getting their
salaries, the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes,
their monitoring, and timely submission of UCs.
The finance department briefed on the new system of placing
central and state share funds of centrally sponsored schemes
together leading to faster releases departments and timely
execution of targeted developmental schemes.