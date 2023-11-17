Nagaland to strictly enforce ‘no work, no pay’ policy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 16: Nagaland chief secretary J Alam stated

that the state government would strictly enforce “no work, no

pay” policy.

He laid stress on importance of regular attendance of officers

and staff in the secretariat and directorates.

According to an official bulletin, the chief secretary, who

chaired a meeting of administrative heads of departments

(AHoDs) and heads of departments (HoDs) at the secretariat

Conference Hall, Kohima recently, urged AHoDs and HoDs to

strictly monitor attendance in secretariat departments in the

coming days.

The chief secretary also instructed HoDs of all departments to

provide clear instructions to district officers to be present and

maintain close coordination with district administration for

proper implementation of various schemes and programmes.

Special instructions were given to district officers to give equal

attention to all districts in case of holding charge of more than

one district. It was also decided that a new system of APARs

would be introduced whereby deputy commissioners of

respective districts would assess the performance of the officer

holding charge of more than one district.

On the implementation of e-office, the chief secretary

acknowledged that the e-office system was being launched on

pilot basis in four departments. However, he said that gradually

the system would be implemented in other departments also.

At the meeting, the IT department made a presentation about

the new online platform available at services.nagaland@gov.in

for hosting government services in an online mode.

The chief secretary encouraged the departments providing

public services to make full use of the platform as it was the

future.

Alam also commended departments for proactively working

with IT&C departments to update their websites. The IT&C

department presented a PowerPoint on the status of the

updating of departmental websites. It was noted that almost all

the 75 departmental websites were being regularly updated.

The meeting also covered various agendas, including

preparations for Statehood Day, preparations for Hornbill

Festival 2023, the facility of temporary PIMS granted to ease

hardship for various government employees in getting their

salaries, the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes,

their monitoring, and timely submission of UCs.

The finance department briefed on the new system of placing

central and state share funds of centrally sponsored schemes

together leading to faster releases departments and timely

execution of targeted developmental schemes.