Nagaland prepares for monsoon

KOHIMA, MAY 22: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has asked all concerned departments to make an assessment of essential commodities across the districts before the monsoon season sets in. Rio pointed out that if there are any complaints from any village or towns on shortage of essential commodities, the matter has to be reported. He also instructed the concerned departments to monitor the fair price shop and see that consumer’s rights are protected.

Monsoon preparedness meetings were held on May 20 and 21 in Kohima convened by the Nagaland government.

On May 20, under the chairmanship of Nagaland Chief Minister and Chairman NSDMA, Dr. Neiphiu Rio at Chief Minister conference hall Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima. Similar meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary and Chairman SEC, NSDMA, Dr. J Alam was held at the Chief Secretary’s Conference Hall, Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Kohima today.The meeting with DCs and districts heads of departments was held to assess the availability of essential commodities, roads and alternative routes, healthcare services and mass social work to combat the unforeseen disaster that may occur in the upcoming monsoon in the district.

Rio also raised concern on traffic advisory and directed the PWD department to check on how many tons can be carried by trucks on national highways; tons have to be specified and monitored during the monsoon season. He also advised the administration and the Police department to send teams of officers for routine road checks so that there is smooth flow of traffic in towns and also on national highways during the monsoon season. Rio also shared his views and concerns on restoring the State Quality Control Board in Nagaland at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam, in the meeting today, has mentioned that in the anticipated monsoon seasons some districts will be witnessing deficient rainfall and excess rainfall which may be challenging, and urged all deputy commissioners and the line departments to stay vigilant and be prepared to deal with any emergencies throughout.

Alam also raised concern over proper maintenance of road between Kohima and Dimapur stressing mainly on old KMC dumping site which causes major challenges every year due to landslides and blockage of road by overloaded trucks. He therefore urged the administration, Police and line departments to monitor traffic regulations and also to identify alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow at all times.

He further instructed the PWD department to arrange and place the machinery strategically in disaster or landslide prone areas to ensure proactive measures, and also stressed on the need to keep sufficient stock of essential commodities available, specifically identifying vulnerable areas for the monsoon season.

Alam also instructed the Health & Family Welfare department to specifically look into vulnerable areas and take appropriate precautionary measures for any monsoon related eventualities and outbreaks.

He called on the DCs to judiciously utilise all their resources at their disposal whenever there is any emergency and also to ensure that all the roads are open always and even during landslides, blockades etc, taking minimum possible time to restore and repair the damaged roads. He also directed the DCs to convene regular preparatory meetings adding that specific directions and guidelines are to be given to the departments and organisations.

Alam further requested all departments to give instructions to their respective heads of offices in all the districts to provide necessary support and coordination to the district magistrates and the DCs in the districts for any monsoon related issues. (NNN)