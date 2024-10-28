23 C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Nagaland’s former minister T A Ngullie passes away

Updated:
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: Former minister and eight-time MLA of Nagaland Legislative Assembly, NLA T A Ngullie passed away on Sunday in Dimapur. Except for the sixth House, Late Ngullie represented the 37-Tyui Assembly Constituency from the first to the ninth NLA. Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton, advisor and BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen, State units of the Congress and Lok Janshakti Party Ramvilas have expressed sadness and condoled his demise.

Late Ngullie served the State in different capacities including minister in-charge of finance, revenue and electricity in 1982 and minister of agriculture, horticulture and irrigation in 1989. He also served as the deputy speaker and Leader of opposition, displaying unwavering dedication to the state’s development.

