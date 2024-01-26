12 C
National Voters' Day celebrated in East Garo Hills, Meghalaya

HT Correspondent

WILLIAMNAGAR, Jan 25: Along with rest of the country the East Garo Hills district also celebrated the National Voters’ Day at the multipurpose hall of the deputy commissioner’s office in Williamnagaron Thursday.

On the occasion, East Garo Hills deputy commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal, administered the National Voters’ Day pledge and felicitated the best booth level officers of the district. The deputy commissioner also distributed elector’s photo identity cards (EPIC) to the first-time voters of the district.

