NCC organises car rally to mark 75 years of its existence

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: As part of the 75th anniversary

celebrations of the National Cadet Corps, the NCC directorate

of north east region has organised a special outreach

programme in the form of a car rally covering various parts of

the region.

The rally which started on November 6 has so far travelled to

277 schools, 151 colleges, and 44 districts, spanning six states

and would culminate on November 26 next, an official

communique said here on Tuesday.

The primary objectives of the rally are to instill camaraderie,

leadership, sportsmanship, adventure and patriotism among

the youth, encouraging them to embrace these values.

Led by additional director general of NCC, Maj Gen Gagan

Deep, the rally reached Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh

on November 19, where it was welcomed at the Tawang War

Memorial by Brigadier V S Rajput, Commander of Tawang

Brigade.

The participants paid homage to Jaswant Singh Rawat, a hero

of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, at Jaswant Garh in the border

district before reaching the memorial.

On November 20, the participants visited Bumla pass and

engaged with NCC cadets from the higher secondary school

in Tawang.

During an interactive session at the school, Maj Gen Gagan

Deep motivated the young cadets to consider careers in the

armed forces and other paramilitary services, emphasising

their role in nation-building.

The car rally was jointly flagged off from Tawang back to their

respective headquarters by Brigadier Rajput and Tawang

additional deputy commissioner Rinchin Leta, from the

Tawang War Memorial.

Earlier, Maj Gen Gagan Deep paid tribute to the martyrs of

the 1962 war at the memorial, the communique added. (PTI)