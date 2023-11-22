NCC organises car rally to mark 75 years of its existence

ITANAGAR, Nov 21: As part of the 75th anniversary
celebrations of the National Cadet Corps, the NCC directorate
of north east region has organised a special outreach
programme in the form of a car rally covering various parts of
the region.
The rally which started on November 6 has so far travelled to
277 schools, 151 colleges, and 44 districts, spanning six states
and would culminate on November 26 next, an official
communique said here on Tuesday.
The primary objectives of the rally are to instill camaraderie,
leadership, sportsmanship, adventure and patriotism among
the youth, encouraging them to embrace these values.
Led by additional director general of NCC, Maj Gen Gagan
Deep, the rally reached Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh
on November 19, where it was welcomed at the Tawang War
Memorial by Brigadier V S Rajput, Commander of Tawang
Brigade.
The participants paid homage to Jaswant Singh Rawat, a hero
of the 1962 Indo-Sino war, at Jaswant Garh in the border
district before reaching the memorial.
On November 20, the participants visited Bumla pass and
engaged with NCC cadets from the higher secondary school
in Tawang.
During an interactive session at the school, Maj Gen Gagan
Deep motivated the young cadets to consider careers in the
armed forces and other paramilitary services, emphasising
their role in nation-building.
The car rally was jointly flagged off from Tawang back to their
respective headquarters by Brigadier Rajput and Tawang
additional deputy commissioner Rinchin Leta, from the
Tawang War Memorial.
Earlier, Maj Gen Gagan Deep paid tribute to the martyrs of
the 1962 war at the memorial, the communique added. (PTI)