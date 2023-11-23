NDMSA 4th biennial conference held

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 22: The 4th Biennial Conference of Nagaland
Directorate Ministerial Service Association (NDMSA) was held
at the Capital Convention Centre, Kohima, on Tuesday with
Member, NSSB, P Bangjung Chang as the guest speaker.
President, NDMSA, I Lanusanen Jamir in his speech mentioned
that the association is two years away from reaching its golden
milestone and the credit goes to the pioneers whose sacrifice
and vision moulded the association.
Although there are times when they have encountered
failures, he said that with their objective, to “Serve and
Progress” in mind, they should put their heads together and
strive for a better future. He further said that the association
with more than a thousand employees is considered as the
backbone of the state government and they should take pride
and embrace a sense of belonging of this prestigious Service
Cadre and remember that every contribution be it big or small
matters.
Convenor, NDMSA, Botovi Sema appealed to the members for
help and to contribute to the celebration of the Jubilee of the
association. He also asked the members to work hard in every
opportunity that they get and take challenges to prove their
worth which will help the success of the association.
The guest speaker, Chang, mentioned that it is important to
recognise the significant role you play in ensuring that the
government services run smoothly and effectively. Their
professionalism and expertise contribute to the streamlining of
processes, which ultimately benefits every citizen who seeks
assistance. The world of ministerial staff often go beyond mere
paperwork; they provide comfort, guidance, and support,
making people’s lives more manageable during challenging
times. He further mentioned that their efforts may often seem
overlooked, but they are the backbone of our government
service.
Chang also stated that one should be very sincere and work
diligently and not to take anything for granted. He expressed
optimism that would evolve into valuable assets for both the
government and the public.