NDMSA 4th biennial conference held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: The 4th Biennial Conference of Nagaland

Directorate Ministerial Service Association (NDMSA) was held

at the Capital Convention Centre, Kohima, on Tuesday with

Member, NSSB, P Bangjung Chang as the guest speaker.

President, NDMSA, I Lanusanen Jamir in his speech mentioned

that the association is two years away from reaching its golden

milestone and the credit goes to the pioneers whose sacrifice

and vision moulded the association.

Although there are times when they have encountered

failures, he said that with their objective, to “Serve and

Progress” in mind, they should put their heads together and

strive for a better future. He further said that the association

with more than a thousand employees is considered as the

backbone of the state government and they should take pride

and embrace a sense of belonging of this prestigious Service

Cadre and remember that every contribution be it big or small

matters.

Convenor, NDMSA, Botovi Sema appealed to the members for

help and to contribute to the celebration of the Jubilee of the

association. He also asked the members to work hard in every

opportunity that they get and take challenges to prove their

worth which will help the success of the association.

The guest speaker, Chang, mentioned that it is important to

recognise the significant role you play in ensuring that the

government services run smoothly and effectively. Their

professionalism and expertise contribute to the streamlining of

processes, which ultimately benefits every citizen who seeks

assistance. The world of ministerial staff often go beyond mere

paperwork; they provide comfort, guidance, and support,

making people’s lives more manageable during challenging

times. He further mentioned that their efforts may often seem

overlooked, but they are the backbone of our government

service.

Chang also stated that one should be very sincere and work

diligently and not to take anything for granted. He expressed

optimism that would evolve into valuable assets for both the

government and the public.