NDPP to steadfastly stand for secularism

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 6: In the aftermath of the Lok Sabha and urban local body (ULB) elections in Nagaland, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), an ally of BJP, asserted that it would steadfastly stand up for the constitutional guarantee of secularism.

- Advertisement -

In a statement on Saturday, the NDPP said it took the overwhelming mandate of the people in the ULB polls for the party and People’s Democratic Alliance coalition with humility and gratefulness and also accepted the verdict of the Lok Sabha elections which the Congress won in the state as it respects the voice and mandate of the masses.

The NDPP assured that it would continue to uphold the voice of the Naga people and always make every possible effort towards protection of “our rights, culture, history and heritage”.

The party added that it would stand for justice to minorities and never compromise on “our religion”. “The NDPP is deeply rooted in the ideology of regionalism, and it is our utmost responsibility to ensure that we constantly uphold, protect the aspirations of the people and carry the voice of the masses,” the statement said.

Clarifying on the actual position of the party with regard to the ULB elections, the statement said the BJP proposed to field its candidates only in the assembly constituencies where the sitting members are BJP MLAs and likewise for the constituencies where NDPP MLAs are sitting members.

- Advertisement -

Nagaland has 60 assembly seats.

Though the NDPP had suggested for friendly contests, the statement said, after discussion between leaders of both parties in Nagaland and in Delhi, it was decided that the spirit of the alliance will be adhered to. In the remaining 23 constituencies there would be friendly contests if necessary.

It was also agreed that in selected areas there would be local arrangements for friendly contests between the two parties, the statement said.

However, in contravention to the agreed principle, NDPP party leaders were poached and offered BJP tickets under the Chumoukedima Town Council, it stated.

- Advertisement -

The statement added that in the aftermath of the elections and the declaration of the results, the NDPP leadership had taken the mature and big hearted decision to maintain the spirit of the alliance throughout the state and work in close cooperation in a collective manner with its alliance partner in the greater interest of the citizens of the state.