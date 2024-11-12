Heroes of Battle of Kohima remembered

DIMAPUR, Nov 11: The Remembrance Day was observed at Kohima War Cemetery on Monday to remember those fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the Battle of Kohima, which was fought between the Japanese and British/Indian forces from April 4 to June 10, 1944.

Seventy-nine years ago, the people witnessed one of the fiercest battles of World War II – the Battle of Kohima. It was here that Allied and Indian forces joined hands in a courageous stand, halting the advance of enemy forces and shifting the tides of war.

British deputy high commissioner Dr Andrew Fleming attended the orgramme as the special guest.

In his address, Fleming said: ”We are gathered here today not only to remember those who had fallen but also those who participated in this historic battle.”

He added, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it and, we dare not to forget.”

Fleming said it is perhaps the cause of its remoteness to Europe that the Battle of Kohima is often referred as ‘The Forgotten Battle’.

Praising the bravery of the British and Indian forces and a few allies from Australia and Canada, he said many of them still play a critical part in “our history”.

Fleming acknowledged Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and the state government for hoisting Remembrance Day since the Battle of Kohima.

He stated that the Commonwealth War Graves Association, assisted by the Nagaland state, does a remarkable job in the maintenance of the War Cemetery, the resting place of so many heroes.

In his welcome address, CM Rio called attention to the words inscribed on the Kohima Epitaph “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow, we gave our today.”

Rio said these words serve as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices made, urging us to carry forward the torch of remembrance and respect for those who served.

He expressed his appreciation to Fleming for being the initiative behind the Remembrance Day programme and taking all necessary steps to ensure a successful partnership with the British High Commission and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission in the observance of this global event in Kohima.

He further said: “We stand together at the iconic Kohima War Cemetery on this solemn occasion of Remembrance Day to honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of peace, justice, and freedom.

“This Kohima War Cemetery, located in the state capital, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during this battle,” he added.

The Kohima War Cemetery, maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, is the resting place of 1,420 allied soldiers, and also the place where 917 Hindu and Sikh soldiers were cremated according to their faith.

The Kohima War Cemetery is significant and unique as it is located on the very grounds where the Battle of Kohima was fought. It is on this terrain that these brave soldiers reached the extent of hand-to-hand combat, and against all odds ensured that freedom and democracy triumphed.

Later in the programme, a vintage car rally was flagged off by Fleming and Rio.