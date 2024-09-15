26 C
Need technology to monitor infrastructure projects: Arunachal Governor

Praise heaped on govt for policy implementation

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Sept 14: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik has stressed the need to imbibe technology for monitoring infrastructure projects, vibrant border village programs, anti-drug operations, disaster management and parameters related to health, education and tourism departments in the frontier state.

The governor made the comment when deputy chief minister Chowna Mein called on him at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Mein briefed the governor on steps being taken by the state government to progress hydroelectric power projects, vital for the state’s security and revenue generation, an official statement said.

They also discussed the need for border area security and important infrastructure energy, health and education projects, which contribute towards the achievement of the sustainable development goals of the state.

The governor praised the state government for implementing the new education policy and organising seminars to enhance agricultural production, horticulture and animal husbandry, it said.

Parnaik and Mein also discussed the budgetary allocations to key sectors and the need to focus on tourism, tribal affairs, sports and farming in the state, it said.

The governor shared his views and concerns about timely management of infrastructure projects and ‘ease of doing business’ in the state.

Mein assured the governor of constant focus and management of projects deliberately and transparently by the state, the statement added. (PTI)

