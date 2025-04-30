24.3 C
NEEPCO Director (Personnel) Meets Arunachal Governor

Receives Call for Community-Centric Development

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 29: Major General RK Jha, director (Personnel) of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh KT Parnaik at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday for a comprehensive discussion on the corporation”s ongoing and upcoming projects in the State.

The Governor was apprised of NEEPCO”s current energy initiatives and future plans aimed at enhancing power generation capacity and fostering regional growth. During the meeting, Governor Parnaik emphasized the need for NEEPCO to adopt a community-centric approach in the implementation of its development projects.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive development, the Governor suggested the creation of model villages in project-affected areas, equipped with essential infrastructure such as schools, healthcare centres, community halls, and local markets. He stressed that such sustainable development efforts would have a more lasting impact than monetary compensation alone.

“It is vital for residents in and around project areas to tangibly benefit both during the construction phase and in the long term after project completion,” the Governor stated, underscoring the need to preserve the socio-cultural fabric of local communities.

In a significant suggestion, the Governor recommended that NEEPCO collaborate with credible NGOs in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly those focused on healthcare and the welfare of children with special needs. Such partnerships, he noted, would reinforce NEEPCO”s social responsibility efforts and generate a positive grassroots impact.

Major General Jha expressed his gratitude to the Governor for the valuable insights and assured him of NEEPCO”s continued commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and responsible development in the State.

