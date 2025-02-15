NEHU non teaching staff seeks Union education minister’s intervention

SHILLONG, Feb 14: The North Eastern Hill University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NEHUNSA) has sought the intervention of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for immediate resolving the crisis in the university.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NEHUNSA president Dr Wandondor Rynjah Synrem said, “With deep concern for the stalemate prevailing in North-Eastern Hill University, NEHUNSA once again communicate to the Union Minister of Education to implore by taking immediate steps to resolve the crisis in NEHU. The North-Eastern Hill University was established to impart higher education to the people of this region. The outcome is to develop and improve the standard of living, leading to the upliftment of the State in particular and the country in general.”

He said that the university cannot function without having a proper administration and the regular functioning of the University offices.

“The non-teaching employees of the University play a very important role in this administrative process since it is the non-teaching staff who are actively involved in the admission process, registration of the students, processing the scholarship/fellowship, conduct of examination etc. The daily affairs of the University staff, be it the faculties and non-faculties, are also managed by the non-teaching employees,” Dr Synrem said.

He added, ”But, as mentioned in our earlier letter, the strength of the non-teaching staff is rapidly declining to the extent that the regular affairs of the University are getting disturbed. We have also mentioned that the non-teaching positions have been advertised pending appointment.”

The NEHUNSA also requested the Union Minister to direct the acting Vice Chancellor for filling up the vacancies in the university.

“The current acting Vice-Chancellor is not holding any Executive Council meeting which is crucial for the advertised posts to be filled up. As concerned stakeholders of this university, we pray that you direct the acting Vice-Chancellor to do the needful to prevent any further damage to the very purpose for which this university was established”, Dr Synrem added. (NNN)