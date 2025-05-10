Meghalaya: Virtual Reality-Assisted Therapy launched to enhance cancer patient care

SHILLONG, May 9: In a pioneering step toward integrating technology with patient care, the DAE-Civil Hospital Cancer Wing, Shillong, has initiated a Virtual Reality -Assisted Guided Imagery Therapy and Study recently.

Spearheaded by the State Cancer Society of Meghalaya in collaboration with Ojaska Labs LLP and supported by SMRATA Trust, this initiative explores the therapeutic use of Virtual Reality (VR) to alleviate treatment-related distress and enhance the emotional well-being of cancer patients undergoing chemo-radiation.

An official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also held during the event, marking the collaboration between the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, Ojaska Labs LLP, and SMRATA Trust.

This partnership formalizes joint efforts in deploying VR-Assisted Guided Imagery for cancer patients in Meghalaya, aiming to set new benchmarks in digital therapeutics for oncology care.

This initiative brings together cutting-edge VR technology and evidence-based guided imagery therapy to address the overlooked emotional and psychological challenges in cancer care. By allowing patients to virtually enter calming, immersive environments tailored to manage symptoms like anxiety, pain, and fatigue, Meghalaya is setting a precedent for compassionate, tech-driven healing in clinical settings.

Highlighting the objectives of the project, Principal Secretary in-charge of Health and Family Welfare Dr Sampath Kumar expressed optimism and shared the vision behind the VR-Assisted Guided Imagery Study, emphasizing its transformative potential for cancer care.

“Through Virtual Reality-Assisted Guided Imagery, we are introducing a powerful tool that not only addresses physical symptoms like pain, nausea, and fatigue but also brings relief from the emotional and psychological stress of chemotherapy and radiation.”

A detailed presentation was also given by Sarat Addanki, Chairman of SMRATA and OJASKA Labs, who explained the study”s framework, the role of guided imagery in reducing anxiety, and the deployment of VR headsets to provide immersive, calming environments for patients.

The VR-Assisted Guided Imagery study will employ Virtual Reality headsets preloaded with guided imagery scripts available in English, Khasi, and Hindi, designed to address symptoms like pain, nausea, insomnia, fatigue, and anxiety.

Patients undergoing chemo-radiation will participate in sessions structured around

their treatment cycles to assess improvements in symptom management and overall quality of life.

Within each patient”s treatment cycle, the VR-assisted guided imagery sessions are thoughtfully aligned with key stages of care to maximize therapeutic impact. Before treatment begins, patients undergo a relaxation session designed to mentally prepare them for the challenges ahead.

During the course of radiation—typically every five days—they are provided with targeted guided imagery sessions aimed at alleviating stress and discomfort. Weekly chemotherapy sessions are complemented by supportive VR experiences that help manage common side effects such as nausea, fatigue, and emotional distress. Finally, at the end of the treatment cycle, patients engage in inner healing sessions that offer closure, emotional reassurance, and a sense of recovery.

Dr Anisha Mawlong, Member-Secretary, State Cancer Society explained that the study will be conducted over a period of 10 to 12 months and is divided into three key phases. Phase 1 focuses on setting up the necessary infrastructure and training the medical staff involved in delivering the intervention.

In Phase 2, patients undergoing chemo-radiation will begin participating in the VR-assisted guided imagery sessions, with data collection running concurrently to assess symptom relief and emotional well-being. Finally, Phase 3 will involve analysing the collected data and compiling a comprehensive report to evaluate the effectiveness and impact of the intervention on patient outcomes. (NNN)