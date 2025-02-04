New book on Rani Gaidinliu

DIMAPUR, Feb 3: The book entitled “Media’s Projection on Rani Gaidinliu & Her Memorabilia, Kohima- Nagaland” published by M/s Kenz & Sons Co. was released by Neiba Ndang, former Speaker of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) on January 31, in a solemn function held at Shalom Resort Gaili, Peren, Nagaland. The book was scripted by K Elu Ndang and N Haisoyi Ndang.

According to K Elu Ndang, one of the authors, the book depicts the anarchy of the British Empire in India, where the cloud of darkness engulfed the entire country and non-exceptionally, the Nagas of north east too suffered the brunt of the colonial brutality, where humanity was non-existent during that period. In the midst of chaos Haipou Jadonang exponentially revolted which ultimately led to his martyrdom without any justice whatsoever, Elu Ndang stated.

- Advertisement -

Thereafter, Rani Gaidinliu in her most tender age of 13 years, when she should be playing with her toys, picked up the unfinished work of Lt Haipou Jadonang and had relentlessly strived forward for self- determination to the most detest of the colonial authority, Elu Ndang also said. Eventually, she was arrested from her hiding places and exiled to Yemrep, away from her native homeland. “At last in her old age she was relieved from all cases and had briefly stayed in Kohima under government protection. She died at the age of 78 years and was entombed at her native homeland Luangkao, Manipur”, Elu Ndang added.

Nevertheless, all her belongings seized by the British became artifacts, under the possession of British, Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Cambridge, and the Pitt Rivers Museum, Oxford which is under active process to return to Nagaland India under the aegis of DiMuse 4 years project.

Nonetheless, Elu Ndang said the book at it best portraying to clear the air of variable perception of the Naga intellectuals without any bias, hence, ‘Media’s projection on Rani Gaidinliu & her Memorabilia’. “Therefore, hereupon, the authors ardently implore upon various media houses and intellectuals to value the historical importance before jumping into any conclusion to rue at leisure time”, Elu added. (NNN)