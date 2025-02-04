25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
type here...

Indian Army conducts dental camp at Kigwema

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Indian Army organised a Dental Hygiene & Check-up Camp at Kigwema Village in Kohima district of Nagaland on May 3.

- Advertisement -

The initiative was conducted as a part of Army Dental Corps Raising Day being observed annually on February 1. The camp aimed at promoting oral health awareness and providing essential dental care to the local population. The camp benefitted more than 200 residents from Kigwema and nearby villages, including Zakhama, Viswema, and Khuzama, availing free dental consultations and treatments.

Related Posts:

A team of two specialists dentists from the Army Dental Corps conducted comprehensive oral examinations, provided preventive dental care, and distributed essential hygiene kits assisted by nursing and technical staff. Villagers were also educated on best oral hygiene practices, emphasising the long-term benefits of good dental health. The initiative not only addressed immediate dental concerns but also reinforced the Indian Army’s dedication to fostering healthier communities and strengthening its bond with the local populace.

10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday
10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

04 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Indian Villages That Deserve Global Attention 10 Hidden UNESCO Heritage Sites in India The Stunning Waterfalls Of Meghalaya 10 Places In India Tourists Find Irresistible 10 Reasons to Eat Papaya in the Morning Everyday