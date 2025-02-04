Indian Army conducts dental camp at Kigwema

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 3: Indian Army organised a Dental Hygiene & Check-up Camp at Kigwema Village in Kohima district of Nagaland on May 3.

The initiative was conducted as a part of Army Dental Corps Raising Day being observed annually on February 1. The camp aimed at promoting oral health awareness and providing essential dental care to the local population. The camp benefitted more than 200 residents from Kigwema and nearby villages, including Zakhama, Viswema, and Khuzama, availing free dental consultations and treatments.

A team of two specialists dentists from the Army Dental Corps conducted comprehensive oral examinations, provided preventive dental care, and distributed essential hygiene kits assisted by nursing and technical staff. Villagers were also educated on best oral hygiene practices, emphasising the long-term benefits of good dental health. The initiative not only addressed immediate dental concerns but also reinforced the Indian Army’s dedication to fostering healthier communities and strengthening its bond with the local populace.