New Meghalaya Govt To Take Charge Tomorrow

HT Bureau

Shillong, March 5: In a sudden political development, the United Democratic Party (UDP) and People’s Democratic Front (PDF) on Sunday decided to extend support to the Conrad K. Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) to form the new government in the State.

With the joining of UDP and PDF, the NPP-led alliance has 45 MLAs with BJP, HSPDP, and 2 independent MLAs already with it. Mentionably, UDP has 11 MLAs and PDF has 2 MLAs.

The letters of support was submitted to the NPP national president Conrad K Sangma on Sunday afternoon by UDP and PDF.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh in the letter of support addressed to Sangma stated, “In the light of the people’s mandate, I on behalf of the parliamentary party of the United Democratic Party do hereby extend support for government formation.”

Meanwhile, the PDF in its letter of support stated that it wants to support the new government in order to ensure stability of the government, and also to work in unity for the prosperity of the state and its people as a whole.

Conrad Sangma in a tweet said “Thank you UDP and PDF for coming forward to join the NPP to form the Government. The strong support from homegrown political parties will further strengthen us to serve Meghalaya and its people.”

The swearing in of Conrad as Chief Minister and his council of ministers is scheduled on Tuesday at Raj Bhawan, Shillong, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said on Sunday that BJP’s share of ministry will be one after UDP and PDF extended support to the NPP-led coalition on Sunday.

The BJP has decided to go for rotation so that both the MLAs can be in the ministry, Mawrie said.