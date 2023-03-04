Conrad K Sangma -Led New Govt To Take Oath On March 7; PM Likely To Attend

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, March 3: Conrad K Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) is all set to return to power in Meghalaya after securing letters of support from HSPDP, BJP and two independent MLAs.

HSPDP legislators – Shakliar Warjri and Methodius Dkhar, and Independent MLA from Rambrai Jyrngam – Remington, Remington Gabil Momin, formally submitted their respective letters of support to NPP chief Conrad on Friday evening.

Another Independent MLA Kartush R Marak earlier on Friday morning extended his support to the NPP to form the government.

This takes the NPP-led alliance to 32, a comfortable number to form the new government.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the letter of support of 32 MLAs to Governor Phagu Chauhan, Conrad Sangma said that the swearing in ceremony of the new government is likely to take place on March 7 at 11 am.

He further said there is a possibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the swearing in ceremony. He said that the Governor’s House would make a formal announcement in this regard.

Earlier on Friday morning, Conrad K Sangma called on the Governor and staked a claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

Sangma, the outgoing chief minister, claimed that he has an “absolute majority with more than 32 MLAs” on his side in the 60-member assembly but refused to give details of supporting parties.

Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, Sangma said, “We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support.”

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie told a news agency that NPP has the support of 34 MLAs as the party has the backing of legislators of Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Independents, besides those of the saffron party.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

The BJP, HSPDP and the PDF won two seats each, while two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

The UDP, which was NPP’s ally in the Conrad K Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies.

The Congress and the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won five seats each.

The newly formed Voice of the People Party (VPP) won four seats, while the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the People’s Democratic Front won two seats each. Two Independent candidates also emerged victorious. (With inputs from PTI)