August 9, Friday: In an exciting discovery for the scientific community, a new species of snake has been found in Mizoram. The species has been named in honor of the state, highlighting Mizoram’s rich biodiversity and unique wildlife. This discovery adds to the growing list of previously undocumented species in the region, underscoring the importance of preserving the state’s natural habitats.

Researchers involved in the discovery expressed their excitement about the find, noting that it showcases the ecological significance of Mizoram’s forests. The new species is expected to draw the attention of herpetologists and conservationists worldwide, as efforts to study and protect the species begin.

This discovery further cements Mizoram’s status as a critical region for biodiversity in India, with its forests offering refuge to many rare and endangered species.