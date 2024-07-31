31 C
CM Khandu hails Arunachal’s biodiversity after discovery of six lizard species in NE

According to a press release published in Vertebrate Zoology, the WII announced that out of the six species, two were identified in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, with one each discovered in Manipur and Mizoram.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 31: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday praised the abundant biodiversity of the state after the discovery of six new lizard species.

These species have been unveiled by scientists and researchers from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, and the Natural History Museum in London.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Khandu stated, “Arunachal Pradesh is a treasure trove of biodiversity, boasting an array of fauna. The discovery of two species of lizard by scientists and researchers of @wii_india, @atree_org & @NHM_London, further adds to our remarkable diversity.”

He further pushed for conservation of the species, stating, “Let us conserve them for future generations.”

Researchers have identified six new species of bent-toed geckos in the state, contributing to its biodiversity. The discovery was made through the use of morphological characteristics and molecular analyses.

The Namdapha bent-toed gecko, discovered in the Namdapha Tiger Reserve, is widespread in Namdapha and Kamlang Tiger Reserves.

Another species, found in Arunachal’s Siang Valley, has been named after the river valley known for its exceptional biodiversity.

The Nengpui bent-toed gecko was found in Mizoram’s Nengpui Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Manipur bent-toed gecko was discovered near Lamdan Kabui village.

Meanwhile, the Barail Hills bent-toed gecko is found exclusively in the Peren district of Nagaland, while the Kiphire bent-toed gecko was first identified in the Kiphire district of Nagaland.

