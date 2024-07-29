31 C
Newly appointed SC judge meets governor in Manipur

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 28: Newly appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, called on the Governor of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey, on Sunday (July 28, 2024) at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh is the first Supreme Court judge from Manipur, a Raj Bhavan communique stated.

The Governor congratulated Justice N Kotiswar Singh and commended him on his outstanding work.

 She extended her best wishes for his new role, emphasizing the importance of his appointment for the state of Manipur. 

The Governor also encouraged Justice N Kotiswar Singh to continue his efforts to support and uplift the people of Manipur.

High Court Bar Association of Manipur (HCBAM) and All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) felicitated Justice N Kotiswar Singh at the City Convention Centre, Imphal, on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion Justice Kotiswar lamented over the loss of lives and properties due to the conflict between two communities and the displacement of people forcing them to seek shelter in relief camps.

He also categorically stated that Manipur has all the potential to bounce back from months of uncertainty and herald a new era of peace and harmony. 

