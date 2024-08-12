31 C
Next Round of Assam-Mizoram Border Talks Scheduled for January

Assam and Mizoram will hold the next round of border talks in January, aiming to resolve the ongoing boundary disputes between the two states.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 12, Monday: The governments of Assam and Mizoram have scheduled the next round of border talks for January, as both states continue their efforts to resolve the longstanding boundary disputes that have led to tensions and conflicts in recent years. The announcement comes after several rounds of discussions, with both sides expressing a commitment to finding a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution.

The border between Assam and Mizoram has been a contentious issue, with disputes over land ownership and jurisdiction frequently leading to clashes between communities along the boundary. These conflicts have, at times, escalated into violence, prompting the central government to intervene and facilitate dialogue between the two northeastern states.

Officials from both states have emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, with the upcoming talks expected to focus on delineating the boundary clearly and addressing the concerns of local populations. The talks will involve representatives from both governments, as well as members of civil society and other stakeholders, to ensure that all perspectives are considered in the negotiations.

The January meeting is seen as a crucial step towards de-escalating the situation and fostering better relations between Assam and Mizoram. Both states have reiterated their commitment to dialogue and have called for patience and cooperation from the public as the process moves forward.

As the date for the talks approaches, there is cautious optimism that progress can be made, paving the way for a more peaceful coexistence between the neighboring states.

The Hills Times
