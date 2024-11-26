NGH Rari police intercepts vehicle with contraband materials

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: North Garo Hills Rari Police Operational Group Centre (OGC) on November 24 at 2:40 pm intercepted a Tata Magic vehicle bearing registration number AS18 AC 6853 suspected to be carrying contraband materials.

- Advertisement -

The police during search operation abiding the procedure of NDPS Act seized the following suspected psychotropic substances from the occupants of the vehicle: 10 bags of cough syrup (Phensedyl) containing 10 smaller packages and 25 bottles in one package of 100ml each. (Total 2500 bottles X 10 ml per bottle = 250 Lts or 250 kg). Mobile phones and the vehicle with key were also seized.

The police have arrested all the three involved accused persons from Assam and a regular case has been registered and necessary legal formalities are being observed.