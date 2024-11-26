22 C
NGH Rari police intercepts vehicle with contraband materials

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 25: North Garo Hills Rari Police Operational Group Centre (OGC)  on November 24 at 2:40 pm intercepted a Tata Magic vehicle bearing registration number AS18 AC 6853 suspected to be carrying contraband materials.

The police during search operation abiding the procedure of NDPS Act seized the following suspected psychotropic substances from the occupants of the vehicle: 10 bags of cough syrup (Phensedyl) containing 10 smaller packages and 25 bottles in one package of 100ml each. (Total 2500 bottles X 10 ml per bottle = 250 Lts or 250 kg). Mobile phones and the vehicle with key were also seized.

The police have arrested all the three involved accused persons from Assam and a regular case has been registered and necessary legal formalities are being observed.

