CME on good laboratory practices held at USTM

GUWAHATI, June 28: The microbiology department of the PA Sangma International Hospital at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has organised a continuing medical education (CME) workshop titled ‘Good Laboratory Practices and Infection Control in a Tertiary Care Hospital’ at the university campus in Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Friday.

Apart from the distinguished speakers and the participants, the workshop was graced by RC Deka, former director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Mahbubul Hoque, chancellor of USTM and RK Sharma, advisor of USTM. The chief guest of the inaugural session was Manasi Bhattacharjee, dean academics, head of the department of physiology of AIIMS, Guwahati.

Bhattacharjee highlighted the significance of good laboratory practice in healthcare. The inaugural session of the workshop was also addressed by Padma Shri Sarbeswar Sahariah, pro vice-chancellor of USTM, Biraj Kumar Das, principal of PIMC and Swaroop Baruah, MEU coordinator of PIMC.

Welcoming the participants, Debarati Saha, of the depatment of microbiology of PIMC said, “The objective of the CME is to equip healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills to ensure safety and quality standards in laboratory practices and prevent infections. The workshop aims to equip participants with knowledge of standard laboratory practices for quality and safety, skills to implement effective infection control protocols, and strategies to minimise risks and ensure patient well-being.”

The resource persons in the scientific sessions include Lahari Saikia of the department of microbiology, of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital spoke on ‘Principles of Good Laboratory Practice’. The session chaired by Jogesh Sarma, director of healthcare education of USTM. Moushumi Saikia, consultant biochemist and quality head of the department of laboratory medicine of the Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati spoke on ‘Fundamentals of Quality Control’ and her session was chaired by Rajeeb Kalita. Muktanjalee Deka, head of the department of oncopathology of State Cancer Institute spoke on’Quality and safety aspects in Histopathology Laboratory’ and her session was chaired by Swaroop Kr. Baruah.

While Debarati Saha spoke on ‘Overview of Quality Control and Infection Control in Microbiology Laboratory’, Deepjyoti Kalita, associate professor of the department of microbiology, AIIMS, Guwahati spoke on ‘Establishment of BMW Management and Hospital Infection Control Program from Scratch: Challenges and Way Forward’ and his session was chaired by Chitralekha Baruah. Rashmisnata Barman, associate professor of the department of microbiology of the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute made a presentation on ‘Sterilization in Prevention of Hospital Acquired Infection’ and her session was chaired by Rashna Dass Hazarika, medical superintendent of PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital. Krishna Gogoi, senior consultant of Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya spoke on ‘Overview of Hospital Infection Control’ and her session was chaired by Rajendra Kr.Baruah and Ashok Kr Das.