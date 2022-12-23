No corruption allegation against BJP govt in Tripura: CM

AGARTALA, Dec 22 (PTI): Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Thursday asserted that no allegation of corrupt practices has been raised against any minister or BJP leader in the state yet.

The BJP-led government has been maintaining transparency at all levels, he said at a party rally at Kumarghat in Unakoti district.

The opposition CPI (M), however, contested the chief minister’s assertion and claimed that corruption has taken place in almost all departments of the government of the northeastern state where the assembly election is due early next year.

“Tripura is reaping the harvest of good governance. There is no allegation against any minister or party leader of being involved in corruption. We are maintaining transparency at all levels – be it recruitment or selection of beneficiaries of welfare schemes,” Saha said.

He claimed that the BJP is not just a political organisation as it works for the welfare of the people, particularly those who are living in the last mile.

Attacking the CPI (M), the CM said, “The Marxists used to claim themselves to be the messiah of the poor. But they did little for the welfare of the people of the state.”

BJP national president Tajesvi Surya, the MP of Bengaluru South seat, who also attended the rally, heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving due recognition to the northeastern region at the national level.

Reacting to the chief minister’s claim, CPI (M) state committee member Ratan Das asserted what Saha said is far from the truth.

“The BJP government is known for corruption and nepotism. The ministers and leaders have accumulated a lot of money during the past 58 months. Corruption has taken place in almost all departments including health, rural development and education,” he claimed.