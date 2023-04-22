No crisis in Manipur BJP: N Biren Singh

IMPHAL, April 21 (PTI): Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday asserted that there is no crisis in the state BJP.

He said this after attending a state BJP meeting here called in the wake of three party legislators resigning from administrative posts.

- Advertisement -

Asked by reporters whether there is a crisis in the Manipur BJP unit, Singh said, “One minister has taken leave of absence from me. He went to Indore. Three of them are having medical treatment in Delhi. That’s all. There is no crisis in the party and everyone has attended the meeting.”

BJP MLA Paonam Brojen on Thursday became the third legislator to resign from an administrative post. He gave up the chairmanship of Manipur Development Society on “personal grounds”.

BJP legislator Karam Shyam resigned on Monday from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited complaining that he had “not been assigned any responsibility”. On April 8, another MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam quit as the advisor to the chief minister citing a similar grievance.

Four BJP MLAs of the northeastern state are currently camping in Delhi reportedly to meet the party’s central leadership and voice their grievances. Three of them have resigned from the administrative posts they were holding.

- Advertisement -

Their moves have caused speculation that dissension was brewing in the Biren Singh-led BJP government.

However, party sources said, “Friday’s meeting was a routine normal gathering of the elected legislators and party members to discuss issues involving the state BJP and that the timing of the meeting with that of the recent political development was just coincidental.”