Sunday, November 17, 2024
Rohit blessed with baby boy; brightens his chances of his making to Perth Test

Sports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma has been blessed with a baby boy and there is a possibility that he makes it to the Perth Test against Australia starting November 22.
His wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to a baby boy at a local hospital here Friday night.
Rohit didn’t travel to Australia with the rest of the Indian squad as Ritika was expecting their second child. The couple have a daughter Samaira, born in 2018.
With less than a week left for the first Test, it is not clear if Rohit, after just a couple of practice sessions, will play the match even if he decides to travel to Australia at the earliest, but nothing can be ruled out as of now.
There were doubts about Rohit’s participation in the first Test although head coach Gautam Gambhir was quite hopeful that the captain might just be available.
The Indian team currently needs its skipper and opening batter as the top order is looking way too brittle.
While Rohit hasn’t exactly been in the best of form but he would still any day be better than Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has looked out of depth against bounce and seam movement, while KL Rahul has sustained an elbow injury which is, though, believed to be not so serious in nature.
But, both Easwaran and Rahul have not done enough to become Yashasvi Jaiswal’s partner for the lung opener.
India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav congratulated Rohit on the arrival of his baby.
“Many, many congratulations to him and his family. It’s the best news on a perfect day,” he said after India’s T20I series triumph against South Africa in Johannesburg on Friday.
“A guy from the family (Tilak Varma from Mumbai Indians) has also scored runs (120 not out off 47 balls). It’s a good thing. I wish him (Rohit) all the best for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also.”
Rohit also plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

