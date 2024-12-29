13 C
Tripura CM Manik Saha lays stress on rare blood groups stock

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 28: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday emphasised the need to store negative blood groups in blood banks and stressed the importance of creating awareness about blood donation.

Saha said this while addressing a blood donation camp organized by the Nine Bullets Club on Saturday.

“Nine Bullets Club is known as a football club, but after coming here, I learned that the club is engaged in various other activities, including social work. They help people by distributing clothes, assisting the poor, and more. During COVID-19, they worked tirelessly. I am glad to see that the President and Secretary of the club are women. Our government is also committed to working for the welfare of women. I feel good to be here. The government will do its best for the development of society. Initiatives like blood donation create a healthy atmosphere,” said Saha.

He mentioned that the state government has taken steps towards achieving a “Nasha Mukta Tripura,” but this goal will only be possible if every club comes forward to combat the drug menace.

“We must hold healthy discussions on social awareness at least once a week. Everyone must come forward and join clubs. Whenever I receive an invitation for a blood donation camp, I generally don’t miss it. There are no alternatives to blood donation. We must ensure the availability of blood in blood banks. Negative blood groups constitute around 15% of the total, and we must focus on storing them. It is crucial to encourage others to donate blood, and for that, awareness is needed. However, we must also ensure a balanced collection and storage of blood,” he added.

