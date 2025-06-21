Normal life hit in Manipur’s Churachandpur as tribal organisation enforces shutdown

Tensions flare in Churachandpur as ITLF protest sparks indefinite shutdown over civilian death

IMPHAL, June 20: Normal life was affected in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Friday as activists of a tribal organisation enforced an indefinite shutdown in the district in protest against the killing of an elderly Kuki woman.

Markets and business establishments remained closed, while vehicular movement was disrupted as Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum activists, including women, blocked several roads in the district.

The protesters with sticks in their hands demonstrated on the roads to protest against the killing of Hoikholhing Haokip in a crossfire between security forces and unknown armed miscreants.

Attendance at government offices was poor even as educational establishments remained closed for the day, an official said.

ITLF had announced the shutdown after Haokip was killed in the crossfire between security forces and armed men on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred after security forces had gone to conduct operations in the Langchingmanbi and Heichanglok areas.

Noticing the security personnel, the armed miscreants fired at them, and thus a gunfight broke out.

The ITLF called for concrete measures from the central government to ensure the safety of tribal people and their land.

It demanded an independent investigation into repeated violations of the buffer zones in the conflict-hit areas.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour shutdown has also been called in the Kangpokpi district from 1 pm on Friday.

The decision to impose the shutdown was endorsed by the Committee on Tribal Unity and the joint CSOs of Churachandpur.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)