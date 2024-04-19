Northeast Chief Ministers Cast Votes, Express Confidence in Electoral Process

GUWAHATI, April 17: In a significant day for democracy, Chief Ministers from northeastern states actively participated in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Polls on Friday, casting their votes and urging citizens to fulfill their electoral duties.

Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh was among the early voters, casting his ballot at the Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai polling station in Imphal East.

Speaking after voting, Singh expressed his commitment to supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

“I am delighted today that the first phase of elections is being held and I can cast my vote. We have to make PM Modi the Prime Minister for the third time,” he stated, appealing to the people of Manipur to vote robustly.

In the picturesque town of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also exercised his franchise at the Government Secondary School.

Khandu was optimistic about the BJP’s prospects in the region, stating, “Today is the mega festival of democracy… BJP is going to make history in the state. We will also win both Lok Sabha seats.”

From Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha shared his enthusiasm after voting at a booth in Agartala, emphasizing the importance of a development-oriented government.

“Feels great after voting. Everyone should vote and a government which thinks about development should come to power,” Saha remarked, highlighting the peaceful nature of the polling.

Meghalaya’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma experienced a vibrant start to his day, arriving early at a polling station in Tura, only to find a queue already formed.

Sangma, who took to social platform ‘X’ to share his thoughts, wrote, “Drove myself to reach the polling station this morning with the hope to cast my vote but was surprised that electorates had already lined up.”

Lastly, Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang voted with a focus on the ongoing development in his state. After casting his vote, he reflected on his government’s achievements and expressed confidence in a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

“Our biggest issue is the development of the state…For the first time in the history of Sikkim, such a peaceful election is taking place,” Tamang stated.

As the polls progress, the enthusiastic participation of these leaders underscores the region’s commitment to a robust democratic process, with hopes high for a substantial voter turnout echoing the leaders’ calls for active participation.