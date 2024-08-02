Northeast India Braces for Below-Normal Rainfall

HT Digital

August 2, Friday: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal rainfall for Northeast India during the second half of the monsoon season. This forecast raises concerns about potential water scarcity and the impact on agriculture in the region.

- Advertisement -

According to IMD officials, the monsoon’s performance in the region has been below expectations so far, and the trend is likely to continue. The deficit in rainfall could affect crop yields and water availability, creating challenges for farmers and communities dependent on monsoon rains.

Experts are urging local authorities to prepare for potential drought conditions and take measures to mitigate the impact on agriculture and water resources. Farmers are being advised to adopt water-saving techniques and consider alternative crops that are more resilient to dry conditions.

The Northeast, which typically receives substantial rainfall during the monsoon, plays a crucial role in India’s overall agricultural output. Any significant deviation from normal rainfall patterns can have widespread consequences, not just for the region but for the country’s food security as a whole.

As the monsoon season progresses, the IMD will continue to monitor weather patterns and provide updates to help communities and authorities prepare and respond effectively.