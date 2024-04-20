Notice served to Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma

AGARTALA, April 19: The Tripura chief electoral officer on Friday served a notice to Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by making a statement during ‘silence period’ through a social media post.

On Thursday, Pradyot Debbarma made an appeal through live Facebook to a particular community to vote for a particular party.

“You have delivered a statement in a live Facebook post last evening violating the provision of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) under the Representatives of People Act. The electors tend to believe whatever is being said from the public forum by their leaders and in that sense, the statement made by them affect the campaign discourse”, chief electoral officer (CEO), Puneet Agarwal, wrote to the Tipra Motha chief.

“In the light of the provisions of the MCC and relevant electoral laws, the matter is prima facie found to violate the electoral laws. It is clear from your said message that your appeal is to a particular community to vote in favour of a particular party”, the CEO said.

“Therefore, you are hereby asked to remove the post immediately and to explain why action will not be taken for violating the election code of conduct. Your explanation of the matter should reach by April 19, at 2 pm,” the CEO stated in the notice.

Copies of notices were also served to Tipra Motha president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee to clarify their party’s stand on the matter.

Earlier, Pradyot Debbarma’s sister Kriti Devi Debbarman, who is contesting from Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency as BJP nominee, was cautioned by the ECI for branding CPI(M) as “party of killers” at an election rally in Unakoti district. (PTI)