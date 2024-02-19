NSCN –IM accuses kuki militants

DIMAPUR, Feb 18: NSCN-IM has accused Kuki militants KNA(B) of killing one Honpam Chithung on February 10, 2024 in Myanmar. In this regard, NSCN-IM said “repeated messages given to the Kuki-Zo people should not be treated in a casual manner”.

NSCN-IM then said, “Needless to say, this particular incident is something that has played into the nerves of National Socialist Council of Nagalim(NSCN) and GPRN as people’s government have taken strong exception against the KNA(B) and the Kuki villages in the border like Mawailuk, Aishi, Phaikoh etc., it This kind of senseless warmongering has been recorded as an affront to the dignity and manhood of the Nagas”.

In a statement made available to Newmai News Network this evening, NSCN-IM said, “Notwithstanding many provocative incidents”, Nagas have maintained cool to stay steadfastly neutral in the state sponsored ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo in Manipur ever since the “bloody pogrom” started on May 3, 2023.

The NSCN-IM statement then said, “Exercising our faith in God we have extended the hands of humanity in the true spirit of Christianity towards the displaced Kuki-Zo people who have fled from the war-torn Myanmar and taken shelter in Naga areas in Kamjong and other places in Ukhrul district who have fled from Imphal valley”. However, things seem to have gone wrong in the hands of the Kuki militants, notably KNA-B with their “insane warmongering”, NSCN-IM also stated.

The statement then accused that, for reasons best known to KNA(B) militants, they killed one Honpam Chithung on February 10, 2024 in Myanmar. But what has evoked strong response from the Nagas in general and NSCN in particular is why Honpam Chithung was killed, NSCN-IM also said. “Was the killing related to being Tangkhul?” it asked. NSCN-IM then said it is a matter of regret that when the Tangkhul civil society organisations went to the place at Phaikoh to get the mortal remains of Honpam Chithung, no cooperation was forthcoming from the Phaikoh headman and his villagers. “We cannot rule out the involvement of Assam Rifles based at Phaikok to collaborate with KNA(B) in killing Honpam Chithung,” NSCN-IM added.

The NSCN-IM statement said repeated messages given to the Kuki-Zo people should not be treated in a casual manner. “That the Nagas wish to coexist peacefully with the Kuki-Zo but without compromising the Nagas’ geopolitical right should be acted upon with open heart respecting the Nagas’ traditional right over the land”, it further added. (NNN)