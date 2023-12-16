13 C
NSCN-IM chairman expresses discintenment on peace talks with Govt

DIMAPUR, Dec 15: NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu has expressed “discontent” on the peace talks with the Government of India. He expressed this during a one-day Tatar Hoho (Parliament session) winter session of the NSCN-IM held December 14, 2023, at Council Headquarters, Hebron near Dimapur in Nagaland.

According to a statement from the NSCN-IM, Q.Tuccu in his address expressed his “discontent on the Indo-Naga political talks as he minced no words to point out that there is an undercurrent of ‘trust deficit’ as the Government of India had systematically perpetrated political injustice- deceit and flattery”.

Sharing the sentiment of the NSCN-IM chairman, the Tatar Hoho adopted a resolution wherein it stated that “nevertheless, the NSCN will continue to engage with the Government of India and pursue the Indo-Naga political talks under the leadership of Yaruiwo (chairman) with integrity, courage and determination as the Naga political issue is something that is sacrosanct to the Nagas”. (NNN)

