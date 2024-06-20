NSCN-IM refutes death of six Naga Army personnel

DIMAPUR, June 19: The NSCN-IM has strongly refuted reports death of six other Naga Army personnel along with Capt. Winson.

“This was proved to be unfounded. Only Capt. Winson was martyred and no other Naga Army died in the battle with KNA(B),” the NSCN-IM clarified on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NSCN-IM said, “We are proud of the brave Naga Army personnel, who have the courage to be in the frontline of the battle for the Naga nation.”

The NSCN-IM expressed its heartfelt condolences for the family of Capt. Winson, who had been martyred on June 15 in the battle against KNA(B) at Angko Hills Range in Myanmar.

The NSCN-IM also said that the Naga nation saluted him, who laid down his life in the line of duty for the cause of the nation. (NNN)