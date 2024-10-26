Nagaland Mourns: United Tributes Pour in for Fallen Naga Leaders

HT Digital

Saturday, October 26: Communities across Nagaland and the broader Naga region are expressing deep sorrow and solidarity in the wake of the recent tragedy that claimed the lives of Themmaso Tallanao, President of the Tangkhul Mayar Ngala Long (TMNL), and Masothing Mangshon, Assistant General Secretary of TMNL. The two respected Naga leaders tragically lost their lives in a vehicular accident on Thursday morning near Singcha Junction in Kamjong District.

The All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), was among the first organizations to issue a heartfelt message honoring Tallanao and Mangshon. Emphasizing their commitment to the Naga cause, ANSAM conveyed that both young leaders had made invaluable contributions to their community’s political and social aspirations. ANSAM stated that their legacy will resonate deeply within the Naga people’s struggle and history.

Additional condolences were offered by several prominent organizations, including the Eastern Kuki Chiefs’ Association (EKCA), the Kuki Students’ Organization in Kamjong (KSO), and the Kuki Women’s Union (KWU) in Kamjong. Leaders from these organizations, including St. Lhingboi Haokip, KWU President, Helun Vaiphei, KSO General Secretary, and Albert Letgin Haokip, EKCA General Secretary, jointly expressed their condolences to the families of Tallanao and Mangshon and extended best wishes for the recovery of others affected by the accident. The statement underscored the sorrow felt by the Kuki community and conveyed prayers of peace for the departed souls.

From Lahe town in the Naga Self-Administered Zone (NSAZ), the Naga Students’ Organization expressed their sorrow over the untimely deaths of the TMNL leaders, highlighting the two men’s dedication to preserving Naga interests amid increasing restrictions on movement and border control in the region. These restrictions have been a growing concern, with leaders like Tallanao and Mangshon working actively to assess the impact of the abrogation of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which had historically allowed indigenous Naga communities greater freedom to travel across borders.

In its statement, the Naga Students’ Organization commended the courage and dedication of Tallanao and Mangshon, hailing them as examples of “supreme sacrifice” for the Naga cause. The organization noted that the work and vision of both leaders would inspire Naga youth and students to continue working toward the shared goals of the community, rooted in the idea of “Nagas Without Borders.”

The Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO) also paid tribute to the two leaders, emphasizing that their work had been critical in efforts to understand and mitigate the potential challenges posed by the new border restrictions. CNPO stressed that both leaders were on official duty, serving with the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) to assess these challenges. In its statement, the CNPO acknowledged the courage and sacrifice of Tallanao and Mangshon, whose contributions were described as a lasting legacy within the Naga movement.

Similarly, the Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi, a student union in Manipur representing Liangmai Naga youth, conveyed deep condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased leaders. The union praised Tallanao and Mangshon as visionaries, emphasizing their sacrifice and commitment to the Naga cause and community development.

The Lamkang Kurchuknao Kunpun in Chandel District issued a tribute noting that the leaders’ exemplary contributions to the Naga movement would forever be remembered by the community, representing a beacon of unity and resilience. Meanwhile, the Tarao Students’ Union, also from Chandel District, expressed its respect for the leaders’ efforts, describing their sacrifices as a source of strength and boldness for the movement.

With condolences coming from a broad spectrum of Naga and Kuki communities, the tragedy has highlighted the deep sense of unity and shared purpose within the Naga movement. Messages from these various organizations emphasized the legacy of Tallanao and Mangshon, honoring their memory as champions of the Naga people’s right to self-determination, dignity, and cultural unity. Their contributions will be remembered as foundational to the ongoing aspirations of Naga communities, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made in the pursuit of a united and self-sustaining Naga homeland.